Chargers' social team praised for the Minecraft-inspired schedule release
If you are a member of the Los Angeles Chargers fanbase, there's a good chance you have already looked at the 2025 regular season schedule at least 100 times.
This past Wednesday, the NFL released the entire 2025 regular season schedule, and the Chargers will start off with a bang in their Week 1 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, which will take place in Brazil.
However, if you're a fan of the brain rot that comes with social media, then you probably enjoyed watching each team release their own schedules with funny videos created by their social teams.
RELATED: Chargers 2025 schedule: Ranking every QB Los Angeles will play
To no surprise, the team that has been the king of schedule releases in recent memory, the Chargers, hit another home run with their release this year.
Minecraft took over the world in the last few months, thanks to the highly successful release of the film starring Jack Black. So the social media team took advantage of the popularity of the iconic video game by doing something no other team probably even dreamed of.
The Chargers' social team overdelivered in every positive way with this schedule release. There are so many messages from the video that one would need to watch at least 10 times to try and capture every message that was made.
Although the best was the recreation of the Starbucks fight between NFL insiders Jordan Schultz and Ian Rappoport. Stay winning, Chargers social team.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers betting odds for every game on 2025 NFL schedule released
Chargers' Brazil showdown with Chiefs gets ripped by Travis Kelce
Chargers got after Bills QB Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld with schedule video
Chargers nearly completed blockbuster trade with Super Bowl contender?