Charger Report

Chargers' social team praised for the Minecraft-inspired schedule release

The Los Angeles Chargers' social team continues to be praised for their work on the Minecraft-inspired schedule release video.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers fans cheer before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Los Angeles Chargers fans cheer before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

If you are a member of the Los Angeles Chargers fanbase, there's a good chance you have already looked at the 2025 regular season schedule at least 100 times.

This past Wednesday, the NFL released the entire 2025 regular season schedule, and the Chargers will start off with a bang in their Week 1 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, which will take place in Brazil.

However, if you're a fan of the brain rot that comes with social media, then you probably enjoyed watching each team release their own schedules with funny videos created by their social teams.

RELATED: Chargers 2025 schedule: Ranking every QB Los Angeles will play

To no surprise, the team that has been the king of schedule releases in recent memory, the Chargers, hit another home run with their release this year.

Minecraft took over the world in the last few months, thanks to the highly successful release of the film starring Jack Black. So the social media team took advantage of the popularity of the iconic video game by doing something no other team probably even dreamed of.

The Chargers' social team overdelivered in every positive way with this schedule release. There are so many messages from the video that one would need to watch at least 10 times to try and capture every message that was made.

Although the best was the recreation of the Starbucks fight between NFL insiders Jordan Schultz and Ian Rappoport. Stay winning, Chargers social team.

Los Angeles Charger
Los Angeles Chargers fan prior to the game against Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers betting odds for every game on 2025 NFL schedule released

Chargers' Brazil showdown with Chiefs gets ripped by Travis Kelce

Chargers got after Bills QB Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld with schedule video

Chargers nearly completed blockbuster trade with Super Bowl contender?

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News