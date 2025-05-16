Chargers 2025 schedule: Ranking every QB Los Angeles will play
The Los Angeles Chargers did what they always do, and made the 2025 NFL schedule release fun.
Their Minecraft-themed video was great, and had a potential Easter Egg hinting at a new alternate helmet. They also did their annual Pop-Tart comparison for their opponents, which was fantastic.
MORE: Chargers fans found big helmet-related secret in schedule release video
As for those opponents, let's take a look at the 14 teams L.A. will face as we rank every quarterback on the schedule in 2025.
14. Mason Rudolph/Will Howard, Pittsburgh Steelers
13. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
12. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
11. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Whether it's Mason Rudolph or Will Howard, the Steelers will scare no one with their quarterback this season. The same is true of Anthony Richardson, who could be pushed by Daniel Jones. Yes, that Daniel Jones.
J.J. McCarthy and Cam Ward have yet to play in a regular season game, but they're still more of a threat than Richardson or the Pittsburgh starter.
10. Russell Wilson, New York Giants
9. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
8. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders
7. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Russell Wilson has had an epic fall as he attempts to catch on with his third team in as many years. Bo Nix was great as a rookie and took the Broncos to the playoffs. Another strong season, and he could move ahead of Geno Smith and Tua Tagovailoa. As it stands now, these three are all within a stone's throw of one another.
6. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
5. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Trevor Lawrence is coming off a frustrating season, but will have Travis Hunter to work with this year. If all goes according to plan, he could leapfrog C.J. Stroud, who had a frustrating sophomore campaign for the Houston Texans in 2024.
Just ahead of them is Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott. Hurts helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl, but has a whole lot more help than Prescott. That's why Dak is No. 3, even though fans love to pretend he's overrated (spoiler alert, he's not).
2. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Jayden Daniels proved he was the real deal last season, taking the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game as a rookie. He's only going to get better the more experience he gets.
Daniels is No. 2 on the list, whereas Patrick Mahomes comes in at No. 1. As aggravating as it is to admit it, the Kansas City Chiefs' signal-caller is still the best in the league and L.A. has to play him twice per season.
