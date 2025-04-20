Chargers' star LB gets a joyride in a McLaren with an IndyCar driver
The Los Angeles Chargers are currently prepping for the NFL Draft, which takes place next weekend. However, that's for more of the front office and coaching staff to worry about. The current players on the roster are still enjoying their offseason before workouts begin in a few weeks.
One of those players absorbing every moment of his time off is Bolts linebacker Denzel Perryman. Perryman signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles last offseason, totaling 55 tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack in just 11 games. Injuries slowed him down, but Perryman's veteran presence in the middle of the defense was enough to re-sign him to another one-year deal.
Perryman recently took a ride in the McLaren 765 LT, with IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward. The joyride around Los Angeles can be viewed in a video posted by the Chargers on X:
RELATED: The Chargers wouldn't dare to make this chaotic NFL Draft move, right?
Towards the end of the ride, O'Ward discussed how while his talent and hard work got him to where he is today, acknowledged the fact that luck was also apart of the process. Perryman related that aspect to football and how opportunities rarely come by.
RELATED: Chargers issue 5-word shutdown of Asante Samuel Jr. reunion talk
"Sounds like football," Perryman said regarding luck being involved in racing. "Not everybody's fortunate to make it. When you do get an opportunity, you make the best out of it."
The full 20-minute video can be viewed on the Chargers' YouTube channel.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers share eyebrow-raising take on two-way star Travis Hunter before NFL draft
Should Los Angeles Chargers sell No. 22 pick to highest bidder?
Chargers surprisingly predicted to end elite WRs fall in 2025 NFL draft
Chargers trade proposal adds $6 million breakout star for Justin Herbert
Chargers linked to reunion with familiar weapon, but not who you think