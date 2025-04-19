Charger Report

The Chargers wouldn't dare to make this chaotic NFL Draft move, right?

Matthew Schmidt

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have been incessantly linked to tight end Colston Loveland with the 22nd overall pick in the NFL Draft, and understandably so.

After all, the Chargers desperately need to supply Justin Herbert with weapons, and the tight end position is one of their biggest holes.

But what if Loveland flies off the board before Los Angeles is on the clock? Would the Chargers seriously consider pivoting to another tight end in the first round?

Well, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com has hinted at the possibility, and while he didn't specifically cite the Bolts, he has reported that LSU Tigers tight end Mason Taylor is gaining traction and could ultimately get drafted in the back end of Round 1.

Jason Reed of Bolt Beat has warned Los Angeles against selecting Taylor, who is not quite on the same level as Loveland as a prospect.

"Taking Taylor in the first round would be a mistake," Reed wrote. "His pass-catching traits are exciting, but he still is not as far along as Loveland to warrant a first-round pick. Additionally, Taylor's game will be limited early on by his struggles as an in-line blocker."

Taylor caught 55 passes for 546 yards and a couple of touchdowns in 2024, so his numbers were not too far off from Loveland, who hauled in 56 receptions for 582 yards and five scores.

However, Taylor is not as accomplished as Loveland, nor does he project to be as effective on the NFL level.

Of course, that isn't to say that Taylor won't be a good player, but it would certainly be a reach for the Chargers to take him on Day 1 of the draft, and it seems hard to believe that the braintrust of Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh would make such a move.

MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

