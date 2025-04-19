Should Los Angeles Chargers sell No. 22 pick to highest bidder?
The Los Angeles Chargers own the 22nd pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. That pick could be seen as a purgatory selection.
It's not high enough to grab one of the top names in the draft, which means top names on the draft board could already have homes elsewhere.
But what if the Chargers were offered a trade for the selection? Should the team even entertain the idea of an offer that can't be refused?
What would the highest bidder look like for the 22nd pick? Would it mean the Chargers get to select later in the first round and add extra picks later in the draft?
Say that it is the scenario that someone is offering a pick later in the round, with multiple picks from later rounds. The Chargers should absolutely take that trade.
The Chargers more than likely have a wide receiver on their mind for their first selection. But all the first-round talent at the position could be gone by then.
Depending on how the draft shakes out, if a team is looking to select for a second time in the first round, maybe they will give up more than some may believe they would.
If the Chargers are open to trading back, this would be the perfect opportunity for the franchise. This draft gives strong vibes of finding talent in later rounds.
