Chargers share eyebrow-raising take on two-way star Travis Hunter before NFL draft
How wild would it be if the Los Angeles Chargers landed Travis Hunter? Don't think about it too much because it certainly isn't happening. However, Hunter would solve two problems for the Bolts. He'd be the perfect explosive complement to Ladd McConkey on offense, while also being a shutdown cornerback on defense.
Hunter is likely going within the first three picks. Everyone knows Cam Ward is going No. 1 to Tennessee, with Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter being debated to go No. 2.
Hunter has drawn significant interest due to his determination to play both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL. Some believe he can do it, some don't. Put Chargers' general manager Joe Hortiz in the camp that believes Hunter shouldn't come off the field.
It's certainly easier said than done to play both ways in the NFL, as Hortiz admitted to. The jump from college to the pros is always tough, especially at the cornerback position. Going up against the NFL's best wideouts every week is certainly a challenge. Then again, Hunter has the intel as a wide receiver to use to his advantage.
It'll be interesting to see where Hunter lands and if he'll play two positions in the NFL. He'll be long gone before the Chargers pick, however.
