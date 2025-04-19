Charger Report

Chargers linked to reunion with familiar weapon, but not who you think

The Los Angeles Chargers have been connected to a reunion with a very familiar playmaker, but it's not who you think.

Matthew Schmidt

Dec 3, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs with the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs with the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers haven't exactly done a great job of supplying Justin Herbert with weapons this offseason, as they signed running back Najee Harris and then essentially replaced Joshua Palmer with Mike Williams.

The Chargers are expected to add some more playmakers in the NFL Draft, but they may also want to consider swinging a trade to bring in an established piece.

Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network has identified an intriguing reunion candidate for Los Angeles, and no; it's not Keenan Allen. Instead, Xie has named Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler as a potential trade target.

"Ekeler saw a reduced role last season after leading the Chargers backfield for years, as his 9.3 touches and 61.1 scrimmage yards per game were both his fewest since his rookie year. However, he remains an efficient back who can help in the receiving game, as his 10.5 yards per reception were also his most since 2019," Xie wrote. "Ekeler’s old team doesn’t have a great receiving option out of the backfield, which could allow the Chargers to pair him with Najee Harris."

Ekeler spent the first seven years of his career with the Chargers, and while he never made a Pro Bowl, he established himself as one of the top all-purpose weapons in football, leading the league in combined rushing and receiving touchdowns back-to-back campaigns in 2021 and 2022.

The 29-year-old certainly wasn't great this past year, rushing for 367 yards and four touchdowns while logging 35 catches for 366 yards, but he would certainly represent a rather intriguing option for Los Angeles as a complementary back.

All of that being said, the Chargers can probably find a better answer in the draft, which is teeming with talent at the halfback position.

Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler.
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

