Chargers linked to reunion with familiar weapon, but not who you think
The Los Angeles Chargers haven't exactly done a great job of supplying Justin Herbert with weapons this offseason, as they signed running back Najee Harris and then essentially replaced Joshua Palmer with Mike Williams.
The Chargers are expected to add some more playmakers in the NFL Draft, but they may also want to consider swinging a trade to bring in an established piece.
Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network has identified an intriguing reunion candidate for Los Angeles, and no; it's not Keenan Allen. Instead, Xie has named Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler as a potential trade target.
"Ekeler saw a reduced role last season after leading the Chargers backfield for years, as his 9.3 touches and 61.1 scrimmage yards per game were both his fewest since his rookie year. However, he remains an efficient back who can help in the receiving game, as his 10.5 yards per reception were also his most since 2019," Xie wrote. "Ekeler’s old team doesn’t have a great receiving option out of the backfield, which could allow the Chargers to pair him with Najee Harris."
Ekeler spent the first seven years of his career with the Chargers, and while he never made a Pro Bowl, he established himself as one of the top all-purpose weapons in football, leading the league in combined rushing and receiving touchdowns back-to-back campaigns in 2021 and 2022.
The 29-year-old certainly wasn't great this past year, rushing for 367 yards and four touchdowns while logging 35 catches for 366 yards, but he would certainly represent a rather intriguing option for Los Angeles as a complementary back.
All of that being said, the Chargers can probably find a better answer in the draft, which is teeming with talent at the halfback position.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI—
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' potential blockbuster trades could be fool's gold
Chargers named as potential trade down partner for these two AFC contenders
Chargers mock draft: LA takes all offense in 3-round mock, Bolts land star TE
NFL insider selects Michigan prospect as Chargers' top target in 2025 NFL draft
Chargers-Lions trade pitch adds dynamic $17 million wide receiver for Justin Herbert