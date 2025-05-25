Chargers' star rookie Omarion Hampton shines at NFLPA photoshoot
The 2025 NFL draft concluded one month ago, with the Los Angeles Chargers coming away with a few major offensive weapons that will be immediate contributors. Former North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton was taken by the Bolts with the No. 22 overall pick. The Chargers have completely revamped their running back room in one offseason by drafting Hampton and signing veteran Najee Harris during free agency.
Select rookies are invited to participate in the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot, highlighting the different newcomers around the league. Hampton was of course one of the invitees, representing the Bolts and giving fans an inside look into what he'll look like in gameday uniforms.
Donning his No. 8 powder blue Chargers jersey, Hampton can be seen below rocking his new threads.
This video has to have Chargers fans hyped for their star rookie. Most of the attention has been focused on Ashton Jeanty with the rival Las Vegas Raiders. The league shouldn't sleep on Hampton, who could very well turn many heads immediately.
