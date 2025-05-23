Chargers would be wise to jump all over this Browns trade idea for Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers sound like a team content to start Zion Johnson at a guard spot next season after adding big-name signing Mekhi Becton to upgrade the other guard spot.
But some interesting opportunities will be out there for Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers to keep adding to the line as the summer continues.
There will be roster cuts around the league to consider, more free agents, and, of course, the ability to trade.
One possibility? Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski recently suggested that the asking price on Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio might be a mere 2026 fourth-round pick:
“Bitonio has been one of the game's best guards for nearly a decade. He can solidify an offensive line for a squad ready to make a serious playoff run, which the Browns aren't. Instead, Cleveland could add another draft asset or two in preparation for next year's push to acquire a franchise quarterback if one doesn't materialize this season.”
That’s the type of investment the Chargers might want to consider.
Bitonio, at 33, is obviously nearing the end of his career. But he’s on an affordable contract and the Browns might want to do right by him, shipping him to a team that can contend.
At the cost of a mid-round pick, the Chargers would go in 2025 with Becton and Bitonio as starting guards, which would represent a big upgrade for the unit.
Again, this wouldn’t be a discussion if the Chargers had done more to address the line. Instead, Becton is the new starter, while the team seems intent on seeing if the Bradley Bozeman-Johnson duo can experience a turnaround next season.
