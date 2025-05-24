Justin Herbert disrespected in latest NFL Playoff predictions
The Los Angeles Chargers surprised many last season with their 11-6 regular season record, which earned them a spot in the postseason.
However, if you've followed Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh's career, it doesn't seem all that surprising.
Harbaugh has been a winner at every stop in his coaching journey. So, making the Chargers a winner is no surprise.
However, now the team must build on the success of last season. They also have to forget the way last season ended.
The Chargers were routed in their Wild Card matchup against the Houston Texans. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw more interceptions in that game than he did in all of the regular season.
So, should Chargers fans expect the team to get over the hump this season? Lou Scataglia of NFL Spin Zone thinks the team is still at a playoff level. However, trusting Herbert is a completely different topic.
"Los Angeles did add some necessary offensive talent, but I do personally wonder how much better they can be, as Justin Herbert seems to have hit his peak in the NFL. Will Herbert be good enough to lead this team to anything more than another Wild Card berth," wrote Scataglia.
Saying the Chargers' young quarterback has already peaked is wildly drastic. However, Herbert will be under the microscope all season long.
