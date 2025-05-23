Chargers veteran oddly listed as team's top trade asset before training camp
The Los Angeles Chargers improved the wideout depth around Justin Herbert this offseason in free agency and the draft.
What’s interesting now, though, is how the roster battles shake out – and if the battles mean big names leave the team.
One idea of a possibility comes from Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, who listed veteran wideout Mike Williams as the team’s top trade asset this summer.
It’s an interesting one because, technically speaking, Williams fizzled out badly during his first time away from the Chargers last season during a stint with the messy New York Jets before getting traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers figure to keep Williams around no matter what after the summer. That doesn’t guarantee a role in the base offense, but there’s something to be said for quality depth like Williams, who happens to have thousands of reps in the bank already with Herbert.
Still, rookie Tre Harris could make a major push for playing time in the offense with Ladd McConkey. And though he’s had drop and route-tree issues, former first-rounder Quentin Johnston could still be in the mix, too.
Funnily enough, it’s Johnston who likely charts higher on trade candidate rankings right now, as the Chargers would at least be able to sell teams on his remaining upside that might be unlockable on a different team.
