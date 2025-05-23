Chargers practices start hot while rival Raiders QB Geno Smith lobs INT on 1st rep
It’s been nothing but positive feedback for the Los Angeles Chargers from offseason workouts so far.
There, Justin Herbert looks good, Jim Harbaugh is impressing in the weight room, rookies are earning their roles, it goes on and on.
But it appears the same can’t be said for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Elsewhere in the AFC West, new Raiders quarterback Geno Smith got his spring sessions started with an interception on his first attempt.
The Athletic’s Tashan Reed shared the following: “During the first play of 11-on-11 drills, S Jeremy Chinn picked off QB Geno Smith on a pass over the middle.”
Smith was the big get for the Raiders this year after his last three successful campaigns with the Seattle Seahawks. But that first interception is a good reminder of his turnover woes at times, hence his 105-72 touchdown-interception ratio for his career.
As a whole, the Raiders are supposed to threaten the Chargers and overall AFC West more than usual in 2025 after Harbaugh arch nemesis Pete Carroll arrived to revive the program.
But for now, that appears to be off to a slow start while the Chargers enjoy feeling like they’re ahead of schedule in Year 2 of the Jim Harbaugh experience.
