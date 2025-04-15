Chargers' dreams of league-altering WR trade have been squashed...for now
Earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers were labeled as a potential trade destination for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill when Hill seemed to want out of South Beach.
However, nothing really came to fruition, as the Dolphins seemed to mend fences with Hill, and the Chargers were forced to look elsewhere.
Of course, it was never confirmed that Los Angeles was actually interested in the 31-year-old superstar, but the match certainly made sense based on the Bolts' blatant need for weapons to help quarterback Justin Herbert.
Recently, however, trade speculation regarding Hill surfaced once again, so it appeared to revive the Chargers' chances of potentially landing him.
But Dolphins general manager Chris Grier appears to have squashed that, revealing that Miami is not currently looking to move Hill, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.
Now, the word "currently" is definitely interesting, as it indicates that the Dolphins could place Hill on the trade block at some point in the future. Perhaps it ultimately depends on what Miami is able to do in the NFL Draft later this month.
Hill has two years remaining on his contract, but the Dolphins have an out after next season. The eight-time Pro Bowler took a massive step back in 2024, catching 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns. That followed back-to-back campaigns in which he achieved over 1,700 yards.
It's entirely possible that the West Alabama product is declining, so Miami may not even be able to net a big haul for him.
The Chargers need to tread carefully even if Hill does become available, because there is no guarantee that he will recapture his former glory.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers could call Giants for blockbuster trade to bag defensive stud
Chargers met with explosive, underrated RB ahead of NFL draft
Chargers met with NFL draft's Tetairoa McMillan while browsing help for Justin Herbert
Raiders projected to ruin Chargers' plans by stealing away coveted weapon
Chargers predicted to land 4-time Pro Bowl partner for Khalil Mack