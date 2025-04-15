Charger Report

Chargers' dreams of league-altering WR trade have been squashed...for now

The Los Angeles Chargers probably won't be swinging a blockbuster trade for this particular wide receiver.

Matthew Schmidt

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers were labeled as a potential trade destination for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill when Hill seemed to want out of South Beach.

However, nothing really came to fruition, as the Dolphins seemed to mend fences with Hill, and the Chargers were forced to look elsewhere.

Of course, it was never confirmed that Los Angeles was actually interested in the 31-year-old superstar, but the match certainly made sense based on the Bolts' blatant need for weapons to help quarterback Justin Herbert.

Recently, however, trade speculation regarding Hill surfaced once again, so it appeared to revive the Chargers' chances of potentially landing him.

But Dolphins general manager Chris Grier appears to have squashed that, revealing that Miami is not currently looking to move Hill, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

Now, the word "currently" is definitely interesting, as it indicates that the Dolphins could place Hill on the trade block at some point in the future. Perhaps it ultimately depends on what Miami is able to do in the NFL Draft later this month.

Hill has two years remaining on his contract, but the Dolphins have an out after next season. The eight-time Pro Bowler took a massive step back in 2024, catching 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns. That followed back-to-back campaigns in which he achieved over 1,700 yards.

It's entirely possible that the West Alabama product is declining, so Miami may not even be able to net a big haul for him.

The Chargers need to tread carefully even if Hill does become available, because there is no guarantee that he will recapture his former glory.

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill.
Dec 22, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

