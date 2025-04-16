Chargers should pay attention to Ravens' comments about Mark Andrews' future
The Los Angeles Chargers often get mentioned alongside Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews.
No wonder. It’s the same thing as every possible Michigan Wolverines prospect being “linked” to Jim Harbaugh before the 2025 NFL draft.
Andrews, after all, played under now-Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz in Baltimore. Those Ravens, it seems, could move on from the star tight end sooner rather than later, especially with the NFL draft about to unfold.
What’s interesting right before the draft, then, is Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta recently evading a question about whether Andrews will be with his team in 2025.
RELATED: Chargers meet with top WR ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
"I never know what's going to happen, and I would never want to say this or that, but I can tell you this: Mark Andrews is a warrior, and he's played his butt off for us, and his competitiveness, his talent, his attitude [and] his leadership is so valued here," DeCosta said. "He's a great player, and we're in the business of keeping as many great players as we can, so there's always a lot of unpredictability with the draft. You just never know. I don't think we've traded many of our own players. Have we ever made a trade during the draft where we traded one of our players?"
Baltimore’s actions seem to hint better than vague comments, though, as a $4 million roster bonus triggered on the fifth day of the new year. Unless the Ravens get something they really like in return during the draft, they probably hang onto Andrews.
RELATED: Chargers gifted stunning steal by Mel Kiper in 3-round NFL mock draft
That said, the Chargers could really use the help at tight end. They added Tyler Conklin in free agency, but he’s not exactly a stellar one-two punch with Will Dissly.
Aging or not, Andrews caught 11 touchdowns last year and is familiar with Greg Roman offenses. If the Chargers are willing to eat his $16.9 million cap hit, the fit makes sense, provided they can throw out a price the Ravens are comfortable with during the draft.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL draft picks list: Where will Bolts be picking?
4 tight ends the Los Angeles Chargers could target in 2025 NFL draft
Chargers predicted to trade up with Bucs to draft 104-catch former Heisman candidate
Chargers should capitalize on Jalen Ramsey, Dolphins trade drama
Chargers blasted for 'bafflingly' botching major offseason decision