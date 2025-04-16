Chargers swipe ‘explosive talent’ for Justin Herbert in Round 2 of 7-round mock draft
The Los Angeles Chargers, general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh have a variety of needs to address in the 2025 NFL draft and a small army of picks to deploy in the effort.
That’s what makes the 10-pick team so much fun in seven-round mock drafts.
The latest and most notable comes from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, who has the Chargers staying with the best player available in Round 1 at No. 22 with Michigan Wolverines star defensive lineman Kenneth Grant.
It’s not too shocking—Brugler really turns the fun up in the second round for the Chargers with Miami (Fla.) tight end Elijah Arroyo:
“The Chargers have multiple needs on defense, but can we get Justin Herbert more help? Tyler Conklin and Will Dissly would keep the top two spots on the tight end depth chart warm until Arroyo — and his explosive talent — is ready to impact games.”
Arroyo boasts some huge pro upside after finally getting notable playing time last year. He responded with 590 receiving yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 16.9 yards per catch.
The Chargers brought on Tyler Conklin in free agency to address some of the roster’s biggest problem areas. But he felt like more of a Will Dissly-type signing. Or Hayden Hurst. Arroyo presents some tantalizing upside by comparison.
Here’s how the entire draft class shakes out for the Chargers:
1 (22). DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan
2 (55). TE Elijah Arroyo, Miami
3 (86). WR Tory Horton, Colorado State
4 (125). RB Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
5 (158). CB Zy Alexander, LSU
6 (181). G Luke Kandra, Cincinnati
6 (199). LB Kain Medrano, UCLA
6 (209). Edge Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech
6 (214). DT Tim Smith, Alabama
7 (256). S Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin
It’s very easy to see the Chargers taking this route, meaning best-player-available approach in Round 1 before attacking the offense around Justin Herbert. Maybe the only complaint is waiting until the sixth round to address a guard spot, but they’re banking on Mekhi Becton fixing one and the other getting propped up by the guys around it.
As far as mock drafts go, the Chargers would probably make out with an A grade or so if this happens.
