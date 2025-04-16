Chargers find Poona Ford replacement in first round of this recent mock draft
The majority of mock drafts over the last several months have had the Los Angeles Chargers addressing their lack of offensive weapons. They of course went offense with their first two picks in last year's draft, landing Joe Alt and Ladd McConkey. McConkey burst onto the scene with over 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie, with the plan now to find a complement to his talent.
Justin Herbert needs more options to throw to, that's evident. However, there's still some holes that need to be looked at closer, especially along the defensive line.
Poona Ford and Teair Tart were set to be free agents, but the Bolts were able to retain one of them in Tart. Ford stayed in Los Angeles, but switched locker rooms to join the Rams on a multi-year deal.
This left the middle of the Chargers' defensive line thin, but luckily for them, this draft class is deep at the position. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report had the Bolts select Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen with the No.22 pick in his three-round mock draft: "Ole Miss' Walter Nolen provides a significant injection of talent, as a defensive tackle capable of defending the run and providing some juice as an interior pass-rusher."
Nolen spent two years at Texas A&M before transferring to Ole Miss last season, where he totaled 48 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks for the Rebels in 2024. Regarded as one of the top defensive tackles in what's considered a deep class, this would be a solid pick for the Bolts considering their lack of bodies at the position.
