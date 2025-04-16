Ranking who will Chargers take in Round 1 of 2025 NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up for the NFL draft in under two weeks. Everyone is expecting the Bolts to select another offensive weapon for Justin Herbert. They hit big on last year's second-round pick in Ladd McConkey, who they're looking to find a runningmate for.
Their lack of production outside of McConkey was evident in the Wild Card loss to the Texans, as the electric rookie had 197 yards and one touchdown, owning most of the Chargers' yards on the day. The good news is that the expected pick at No.22 is going to be an offensive weapon most likely.
Using PFF's mock draft simulator, here's a look at some of the top options the Chargers could see at the 22nd pick.
The Dream: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
Odds are that Warren will be off the board by the time the Chargers pick. He could go as early as No.7 to the Jets, as they're in the market for more weapons as well. Warren is this year's top tight end prospect, as he hauled in 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns for the Nittany Lions in 2024.
This would be a major homerun for the Chargers if he falls, but it seems unlikely that it'll happen.
Makes Sense: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
Perhaps the most-mocked player to the Chargers this offseason has been Colston Loveland. The Michigan prospect has been heavily linked to the Bolts due to his connection with head coach Jim Harbaugh. Loveland had a solid season for the Wolverines, catching 56 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns.
Interesting Development: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
If the Chargers miss out on the top two tight end prospects, or decide they want a wideout instead, Egbuka would make sense if he's available. The Ohio State product caught 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024, en route to a National Championship. Egbuka's been mocked all over the first round, but he can definitely fall to the Chargers at 22.
