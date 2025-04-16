Chargers' epic trade proposal lands generational star that would reshape NFL
The Los Angeles Chargers haven't really wowed anyone with the moves they have made this offseason, but there is some time for that to change.
The Chargers can still bring in some big-time talent in the NFL Draft, and you know what? They could also still swing a blockbuster trade for an established player.
That is exactly what Bleacher Report's Moe Moton is suggesting that they do, as he has proposed a trade in which Los Angeles would acquire cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a third-round draft pick.
"The Chargers allowed Kristian Fulton to walk in free agency, and they haven't re-signed Asante Samuel Jr. They added Donte Jackson, and Tarheeb Still had an impressive rookie campaign, but they need another starter to round out the cornerback group," Moton wrote. "... Ramsey would strengthen last year's No. 1 defensive scoring unit, giving the Chargers a better shot to take down the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West."
Ramsey has long been one of the game's best defensive backs, but it's looking like he and the Dolphins are preparing to part ways.
The 30-year-old is under contract through 2028, so if the Chargers do want to trade for Ramsey, they need to understand he may be around for the long haul.
Los Angeles still has enough cap space to absorb Ramsey's $16.7 million cap hit for 2025, but it should be noted that his cap hit increases each year for the remainder of his deal.
A seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro, the former No. 5 overall pick definitely showed some signs of slippage in 2024, missing the Pro Bowl for the first time since his rookie campaign back in 2016.
However, Ramsey remains elite at his position and would definitely provide the Chargers' secondary with quite the boost.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers could call Giants for blockbuster trade to bag defensive stud
Chargers met with explosive, underrated RB ahead of NFL draft
Chargers met with NFL draft's Tetairoa McMillan while browsing help for Justin Herbert
Raiders projected to ruin Chargers' plans by stealing away coveted weapon
Chargers predicted to land 4-time Pro Bowl partner for Khalil Mack