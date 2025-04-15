Chargers' breakout player has unfinished business as injury comeback continues
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley is one of the more interesting players on the roster going into the 2025 season.
Henley was a breakout player of sorts for the Chargers last year under new coordinator Jesse Minter.
And as fans only found out after the season, Henley broke out while playing through a torn labrum that required surgery this offseason.
Now, Henley says he expects to be 100 percent for the season and isn’t satisfied with how far he’s come just yet.
"I can truly say I don't feel embarrassed," Henley told ESPN’s Kris Rhim. "I feel much better about my football life and my football journey. I feel like I did accomplish a lot, but I just know I haven't gotten to where I wanna be."
Henley continuing to ascend would be a boon for the Chargers, considering he put up 147 tackles last year, plus a 70.5 PFF grade.
The Chargers did bring back Denzel Perryman in free agency this offseason and the team still expects big things from Junior Colson, a third-rounder in 2024.
But Henley’s emergence isn’t to go ignored, especially if his current upward trajectory is a sign of things to come.
