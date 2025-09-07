ESPN NFL analyst hopping aboard Chargers' 'legit' Super Bowl bandwagon
While the rest of the NFL kicks off their season this weekend, Los Angeles Chargers fans are comfortably basking in the glow of a satisfying victory Friday night in Brazil.
For the time in four years the Chargers slayed the AFC West dragon that is the Kansas City Chiefs. Justin Herbert undeniably outplayed Patrick Mahomes. And head coach Jim Harbaugh proved why - warts and all - he is one of the best football coaches on the planet.
As they prepare for their Week 2 game at the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football on Sept. 15, the Chargers can take a rare Sunday to rest, relax and ... start planning their Super Bowl parade?
In the wake of the 27-21 upset of the Chiefs, the national accolades are pouring in for Herbert and Harbaugh. One of those hopping aboard the bandwagon is ESPN NFL analyst Mike Greenberg, who is already branding the Chargers as "legit" Super Bowl contenders.
MORE: Chargers' Harbaugh deserves credit for shocking strategy to upset Chiefs
Said Greenberg on his social media:
"When Jim Harbaugh arrived in LA, I said give him three years and he’ll be a Super Bowl contender.
He might be ahead of that pace. He is the perfect coach to unlock the endless talent of the quarterback. Last night was just the beginning - the are legit."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers brought more energy in win over Chiefs, Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes admit
Chargers' Harbaugh deserves credit for shocking strategy to upset Chiefs
Chargers' Herbert closes gap on Mahomes with 'superhero' statement game
Los Angeles Chargers secured a second win while trolling Chiefs superfan