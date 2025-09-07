Charger Report

ESPN NFL analyst hopping aboard Chargers' 'legit' Super Bowl bandwagon

In the wake of their upset of the Chiefs in Brazil, the Chargers are being showered with national praise.

Richie Whitt

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) picks up a first down against Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) picks up a first down against Kansas City Chiefs / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images
While the rest of the NFL kicks off their season this weekend, Los Angeles Chargers fans are comfortably basking in the glow of a satisfying victory Friday night in Brazil.

For the time in four years the Chargers slayed the AFC West dragon that is the Kansas City Chiefs. Justin Herbert undeniably outplayed Patrick Mahomes. And head coach Jim Harbaugh proved why - warts and all - he is one of the best football coaches on the planet.

As they prepare for their Week 2 game at the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football on Sept. 15, the Chargers can take a rare Sunday to rest, relax and ... start planning their Super Bowl parade?

In the wake of the 27-21 upset of the Chiefs, the national accolades are pouring in for Herbert and Harbaugh. One of those hopping aboard the bandwagon is ESPN NFL analyst Mike Greenberg, who is already branding the Chargers as "legit" Super Bowl contenders.

MORE: Chargers' Harbaugh deserves credit for shocking strategy to upset Chiefs

Said Greenberg on his social media:

"When Jim Harbaugh arrived in LA, I said give him three years and he’ll be a Super Bowl contender.
He might be ahead of that pace. He is the perfect coach to unlock the endless talent of the quarterback. Last night was just the beginning - the are legit."

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

