Los Angeles Chargers secured a second win while trolling Chiefs superfan
The Los Angeles Chargers got the 2025 season started on the right foot by knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.
After that victory on the field, their social media team did what they do best and secured another win off the field. Known for their hilarious work, the team took to Twitter with multiple home run posts.
First, they photoshopped Chiefs' gear on the angry Alabama fan who went viral during FSU's victory over the Crimson Tide. Not only did they brilliantly censor his middle finger with the Chargers' logo, but their Photoshop work looks as though it was done by a middle schooler, making it even more hilarious.
The next day, they were back at it with a video on Twitter. This time, it was clips of Paul Rudd saying "look at us" during his appearance on the popular series 'Hot Ones'.
What makes this video even more of a shot to the Chiefs is the fact that Rudd, who should be ashamed of himself for using cauliflower on this show, is a die-hard Chiefs fan.
Los Angeles will next face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 with a chance to go 2-0 in the division. Hopefully, the social team is already scouring the internet for more content gold should they pull that one off.
