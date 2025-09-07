Chargers news: Jim Harbaugh trumps Andy Reid, Joe Alt booms Chris Jones and more
The Los Angeles Chargers relax over the weekend after an international trip that saw them take down the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil to start the season 1-0.
In the aftermath of finally breaking the streak of futility against the Chiefs and starting undefeated in the AFC West, there’s plenty of news to digest in the form of big winners, Justin Herbert’s amazing performance, and, believe it or not, Taylor Swift chatter.
Here’s a look at the most important Chargers news to know.
Chargers' WR Quentin Johnston silences doubters
So much for the Quentin Johnston slander. The former first-round pick who was lost in the shuffle of moves like Keenan Allen coming back and two rookies arriving put on a huge show overseas.
RELATED: ESPN analyst eating crow after Chargers' Justin Herbert comes up big vs. Chiefs
Chargers player who punched Travis Kelce stirs up Taylor Swift’s fanbase
Chargers defender Teair Tart got into it with Travis Kelce during the game. Standard football stuff. What wasn’t so standard? The surprising backlash from…Taylor Swift fans.
Chargers brought more energy in win over Chiefs, Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes admit
Talk about an endorsement for Jim Harbaugh. When Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes say they were outdone on a global stage in primetime, it means something.
RELATED: Chargers player who punched Travis Kelce stirs up Taylor Swift’s fanbase
ESPN analyst eating crow after Chargers' Justin Herbert comes up big vs. Chiefs
ESPN’s Ryan Clark said some really silly things about Justin Herbert. The Chargers quarterback is something like a chef in the way he is dishing out crow now.
Footage of Chargers' Joe Alt shutting down Chris Jones has social media buzzing
Joe Alt may never give up left tackle when Rashawn Slater gets back down the road. He just went on an island with Chris Jones and walked away the big winner.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers brought more energy in win over Chiefs, Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes admit
Chargers' Harbaugh deserves credit for shocking strategy to upset Chiefs
Chargers' Herbert closes gap on Mahomes with 'superhero' statement game
Los Angeles Chargers secured a second win while trolling Chiefs superfan