Charger Report

Chargers' Harbaugh deserves credit for shocking strategy to upset Chiefs

By passing when the whole world expected run, the Los Angeles Chargers finally beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Richie Whitt

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images
Restless with a seven-game and nine-year divisional losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs, it was obvious how Los Angeles Chargers' head Jim Harbaugh planned to defang his nemesis. Trademark ground-'n-pound. Right?

In the offseason they acquired a No. 1 running back in Najee Harris and an elite offensive lineman in Mekhi Becton. They spent their first-round draft pick on another runner, Omarion Hampton. When Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending injury in training camp, it was even more clear that Harbaugh and run-first offensive coordinator Greg Roman would be even more conservative.

But then came Brazil.

In a stunning sleight of hand and switch of strategy, the Chargers became the aggressors Friday night in Sao Paulo. Throwing the football when the world - and Chiefs' heralded defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolu - expected the run, the Chargers stunned Kansas City, 27-21.

After all the predictions and forecasts and trends, the Chargers finally beat the Chiefs with an uncharacteristic pass-to-run ration of 34-25. Harris had only one carry. All three touchdowns came via pass.

Harbaugh deserves his flowers for this one.

Patrick Mahomes-to-Travis Kelce early in the fourth and here come the Chiefs. And for Chargers fans, the dread. Oh no, not again. A team that hadn't beaten K.C. since 2021 was ripe for more heartache.

But nursing a 20-18 lead, the Chargers took possession and promptly threw passes on seven of their first eight plays. A touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston pushed the lead to nine. Then, needing a couple of first downs to seal the upset, quarterback Justin Herbert hit tight end Will Dissly with a key pass on the first play. Fittingly, Herbert punctuated the win with a long scramble - off a designed pass.

Harbaugh is old-school. At times even stubborn. But Friday night proved he's also adaptable and savvy. He is now 6-0 as an NFL head coach in Week1.

Let's not throw dirt on the Chiefs' dynasty just yet. But the Chargers served notice in Brazil that this season will at least be different.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh in 2024
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh in 2024 / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

