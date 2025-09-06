Chargers' Harbaugh deserves credit for shocking strategy to upset Chiefs
Restless with a seven-game and nine-year divisional losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs, it was obvious how Los Angeles Chargers' head Jim Harbaugh planned to defang his nemesis. Trademark ground-'n-pound. Right?
In the offseason they acquired a No. 1 running back in Najee Harris and an elite offensive lineman in Mekhi Becton. They spent their first-round draft pick on another runner, Omarion Hampton. When Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending injury in training camp, it was even more clear that Harbaugh and run-first offensive coordinator Greg Roman would be even more conservative.
But then came Brazil.
In a stunning sleight of hand and switch of strategy, the Chargers became the aggressors Friday night in Sao Paulo. Throwing the football when the world - and Chiefs' heralded defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolu - expected the run, the Chargers stunned Kansas City, 27-21.
After all the predictions and forecasts and trends, the Chargers finally beat the Chiefs with an uncharacteristic pass-to-run ration of 34-25. Harris had only one carry. All three touchdowns came via pass.
Harbaugh deserves his flowers for this one.
Patrick Mahomes-to-Travis Kelce early in the fourth and here come the Chiefs. And for Chargers fans, the dread. Oh no, not again. A team that hadn't beaten K.C. since 2021 was ripe for more heartache.
But nursing a 20-18 lead, the Chargers took possession and promptly threw passes on seven of their first eight plays. A touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston pushed the lead to nine. Then, needing a couple of first downs to seal the upset, quarterback Justin Herbert hit tight end Will Dissly with a key pass on the first play. Fittingly, Herbert punctuated the win with a long scramble - off a designed pass.
Harbaugh is old-school. At times even stubborn. But Friday night proved he's also adaptable and savvy. He is now 6-0 as an NFL head coach in Week1.
Let's not throw dirt on the Chiefs' dynasty just yet. But the Chargers served notice in Brazil that this season will at least be different.
