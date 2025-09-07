5 surprising Chargers performances vs. Chiefs that hint at huge season
The Los Angeles Chargers announced Jim Harbaugh’s second year will continue the upswing with the Week 1 upset of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Along the way, the Chargers got some really surprising performances from unexpected places.
Whether it was injuries or supposedly down players stepping up big, the following notes bode well for the entire season’s outlook, to say the least.
C Bradley Bozeman
So…how about Bozeman? The veteran center didn’t show poorly against Chris Jones and otherwise. After being a focal point of fan distrust all offseason and the surprise of him getting named a captain…turns out Harbaugh might’ve known what he was doing?
G Mekhi Becton
Things looked bad for Becton. He missed a huge chunk of training camp with a “nagging” issue and then showed up sick on Friday. Despite going in and out of the lineup and getting oxygen on the sidelines, he was a strong point for the line and made the win possible.
WR Quentin Johnston
Slow down the first-round bust talk. Johnston led the Chargers with five catches for 79 yards and two scores. Despite the re-arrival of Mike Williams, then Keenan Allen, plus two rookies, it was Johnston who stepped up big and caused problems.
LB Daiyan Henley
The Chargers needed to keep seeing positive steps from Henley, especially after already losing Junior Colson. Plus, Denzel Perryman left with an injury. Henely made it happen, finishing second on the team with eight total tackles and one sack.
DL Teair Tart
This isn’t just about the Travis Kelce smack, though that funny point sure doesn’t hurt. After losing Poona Ford and choosing Tart, the veteran prove-it player, well, proved it again and should be a core piece all season.
