Chargers player who punched Travis Kelce stirs up Taylor Swift’s fanbase
Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Teair Tart was one of the unsung heroes of his team’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night in Brazil.
He also smacked the tar out of Travis Kelce in a scrum, earning a flag and, perhaps more consequentially, the collective anger of Taylor Swift’s legion of fans.
Tart got shoved by Kelce and responded with the strike, which got flagged, but didn’t earn him an ejection. Rules analysts on the broadcast said despite the hit, it wasn’t worthy of an ejection, which has prompted commentary like this from PFT’s Mike Florio: “So here’s the real question. Given the emphasis on sportsmanship and respect for the opponent, why didn’t Tart’s flagrant blow to Kelce’s head, open-handed or not, trigger an ejection?”
NFL rulings have always been inconsistent, though. The wrath of Swift fans? Perfectly consistent:
Tart himself? He doesn’t care all that much:
The reality? Much bemoaning happened this offseason when an elite Chargers defense lost Poona Ford in free agency. But the team quietly re-signed Tart, a key contributor last season, and he’s picking up right where he left off.
If that comes with a little international hate for just-football-things, the Chargers, Tart and fans are probably just fine with it.
