Chargers talk about RB NFL draft plans after Najee Harris signing
It's no secret that the Los Angeles Chargers are looking for more offensive firepower. Despite having a solid amount of cap space to work with, the Bolts were relatively quiet in free agency. Their 'big' moves consisted of signing Mekhi Becton, bringing back Mike Williams and adding Najee Harris to the backfield.
Harris is an interesting addition. While he's not considered one of the top ballcarriers in the league, Harris does have four 1,000-yard rushing seasons under his belt, which is something that shouldn't be scoffed at. Harris stands at 6'1, 232 pounds and won't be explosive or elusive, but can get those tough yards when need be.
The Chargers have 10 picks to work with in next week's draft and one of those could be used on a running back to pair with Harris. Luckily for the Bolts, this year's class at the position is considered deep, meaning they can get tremendous value on days two or three. General manager Joe Hortiz spoke about adding another running back at his pre-draft presser:
The Chargers met with just one running back on one of their Top 30 visits, who happened to be Jacory Croskey-Merritt from Arizona. Odd, considering how much talent is at the position in this year's draft.
Taking a look at the Chargers' picks, they probably won't select one at No. 22 overall. Could they snag one at No. 55? Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins come to mind, as well as Kaleb Johnson from Iowa makes sense. Dylan Sampson from Tennessee is another name that could pair well with Harris.
The Chargers will have options, but definitely expect them to add another ballcarrier next weekend.
