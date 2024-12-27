Chargers target Asante Samuel Jr. replacement in free agency projections
When the Los Angeles Chargers selected Asante Samuel Jr in the second round of the 2021 draft, they believed they'd be getting a top cornerback prospect. That statement was true for a while, as Samuel Jr had at least 11 passes defended in each of his first three seasons with the Chargers. In those three seasons, he also grabbed two interceptions in each year.
2024 was supposed to be defining year for Samuel Jr and the Chargers, as they'd look to see if they'd want to invest in him long-term. That hasn't been the case, as he appeared in just four games before being put on IR with a shoulder injury. As Samuel Jr is supposedly set to walk out the door in free agency, the Chargers will need to pivot to fill his void.
With a projected $76 million to work with in free agency, the Chargers could land a top cornerback option on the market. That's why Bleacher Report has them signing Paulson Adebo of the New Orleans Saints.
"They could opt to sign another young corner coming off an injury in a contract year. Paulson Adebo has played much better than Samuel overall, but he'll be entering free agency coming off a broken femur after playing seven games this season. The Chargers should be more willing to take the risk of signing him than re-signing Samuel."
Adebo was taken one round later than Samuel Jr and has played better overall. In seven games this season, he grabbed three interceptions and logged 10 passes defended. He was on pace to have ridiculous numbers in 2024 before injury, but could become a top option for the Chargers in free agency.
