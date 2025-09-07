Chargers' Teair Tart has a little fun with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift fans after win
Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Teair Tart knows how to have some fun with the whole Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift thing.
Tart was the Chargers player who rocked Kelce during a little post-play scrum on Friday during Los Angeles’ big win, nearly resulting in him getting ejected.
Tart had some fun with it on social media right after the game, especially once Swift’s legion of fans started getting after him over his actions in the heat of the moment.
As ESPN’s Kris Rhim noted, Tart followed it up even later with a funny caption on his latest Instagram post:
It’s all in good fun from Tart, whose little scuffle with Kelce is hardly out of the ordinary for a football game at almost any level, never mind a heated AFC West divisional battle between rivals on a literal global stage.
And to his credit, Tart continues to be a breakout player for the Jesse Minter-coordinated Chargers defense and was one of the most important players on the field Friday night.
