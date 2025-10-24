The Super Chargers make a thunderous return with dominant primetime showing
The Los Angeles Chargers thoroughly thrashed the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football. Both teams faced a pivotal moment in their respective seasons. The Vikings came into the contest at 3-3 and in last place in the NFC North and a loss would put them in a tough hole. The Chargers, following a roaring 3-0 start to the season, had lost three of the last four contests while being decimated by injuries.
Going into the game, PFF's projection model had the Chargers playoff odds drop to 46 percent had they lost on Thursday night as opposed to climbing to 72 percent odds with a win. This game may not have been a must win for the Chargers, but a 26 percent swing in playoff odds set the table for a game that would have dramatic season long ramifications based on the result.
The Chargers defense was run out of their own building only four days prior to this contest by the Indianapolis Colts. Los Angeles allowed 16.7 points and 276 yards per game in the first three weeks of the season. The past four weeks have been entirely different as they have allowed a staggering 28.3 points and 345.5 yards per game.
Thursday, after only playing twelve snaps in his return against the Colts, veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack returned to a heavier workload and the defense responded to Mack's presence by smothering the Vikings offense to only 10 points. Minnesota finished with just 34 rushing yards and 164 total yards despite the Chargers defense losing safeties Derwin James and Tony Jefferson in the first quarter, as well as cornerback Tarheeb Still in the third quarter.
On the offensive side of the ball, Los Angeles finally welcomed the arrival of reinforcements on the offensive line. Left tackle Joe Alt returned to the starting lineup with a heavily taped ankle following a high ankle sprain early in Week 4. The Chargers offense weathered losing starting right guard Mehki Becton early in the first quarter and still rumbled to 419 yards and 37 points. Second-year running back Kimani Vidal continued on an upward trajectory with a solid outing, finishing the game with 117 yards rushing and 10 receiving yards.
Khalil Mack spoke to the media at Monday's press conference. He responded to a question regarding the actions the team and the defense would take.
"All I can say is we've got to show you, we've got to show you what it looks like," Mack said. "I can’t tell you what it’s going to look like."
The Chargers showed a captive audience on Thursday Night Football what their response would be with a dominating performance over the Vikings. The Chargers played inspired, tough football. The throwback to the Super Chargers may help spark Los Angeles to regain momentum heading into the back half of the season.
