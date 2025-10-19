NFL insider confirms Chargers aggressive making calls about trade for veteran RB
You win some, you lose some?
According to The Athletic's NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Los Angeles Chargers are actively making calls in an attempt to add a running back before the NFL's trade deadline. She also hints at what most fans of the Bolts fear is coming: the departure after the season of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.
With Najee Harris lost for the season to an Achilles injury and star rookie Omarion Hampton on Injured Reserve with a sprained ankle, the Chargers are looking to add some veteran punch to their running game. Kimani Vidal had a 100-yard game in last week's close-call win over the Dolphins in Miami, but the league-wide consensus is that they would like to add a proven runner such as Breece Hall (Jets) or Alvin Kamara (Saints) before the Nov. 4 trade deadline.
Writes Russini in her latest column, "The Chargers are exploring running back and offensive line depth."
Kamara took his name out of the running this week when he told New Orleans management that he didn't want to be traded and instead desired to finish his career with the Saints. Hall could become available as the Jets are 0-6 and spiraling toward a fire sale.
Russini also says the quiet part out loud, putting Minter on her short list of assistants that will get serious consideration for head coach openings next offseason. She writes in The Athletic:
"Here are some other names I’ll be keeping my eye on if and when other openings arise:
- Chargers DC Jesse Minter
- Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile
- Rams DC Chris Shula
- Vikings DC Brian Flores
- Broncos DC Vance Joseph
- Packers DC Jeff Hafley
- Bills OC Joe Brady
- 49ers DC Robert Saleh"
While the Chargers' offense has struggled to maintain continuity because of serious injuries along the offensive line and in the backfield, Minter's defense has been the backbone of the 4-2 start. The Bolts host the surprising Indianapolis Colts Sunday after in SoFi Stadium in one of the NFL's top two marquee games of the weekend.
