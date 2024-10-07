AFC West watch: Raiders QB drama, surging Broncos, Chiefs on MNF
The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t see the needle move in the AFC West all that much while sitting on a bye in Week 5.
In fact, while Jim Harbaugh probably wishes his debut was going better than 2-2, the chance for Justin Herbert, Joe Alt, Rashawn Slater and a handful of other names to heal injuries was welcome.
And the standings—and happenings elsewhere in the division—don’t shake out all that bad. A quick bye-week breakdown:
AFC West Standings
- Kansas City Chiefs 4-0
- Denver Broncos 3-2
- Los Angeles Chargers 2-2
- Las Vegas Raiders 2-3
QB controversy in Vegas
Given the rebuild and names at quarterback, it’s no great shock the Raiders are trending on a downswing. Gardner Minshew made his fifth straight start but got yanked in the third quarter of a 34-18 loss to Denver. Now, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce has no idea whether Minshew or Aidan O’Connell will start next week.
Bruising Broncos
It is mildly surprising the Broncos are on an upswing, to the tune of three straight wins, the first two impressive road triumphs over the Bucs and Jets. Rookie passer Bo Nix just threw two scores in the win over the Raiders, while running back Javonte Williams averaged 4.7 yards per carry. The Chargers are seriously going to have their hands full in Denver next weekend.
Chiefs on MNF
Don’t forget the Chiefs close Week 5 by hosting New Orleans on Monday night. Given the standings and the fact Patrick Mahomes and Co. play an NFC team, it isn’t that important. But the Saints are a pesky 2-2 squad with marquee wins over teams like Dallas, so who knows? The Chargers get another shot at the Chiefs in Week 14 after losing by seven to them in Week 4.
