Chargers crowned top fit for one of NFL draft's best tight ends
Now that the Los Angeles Chargers' season is over, it's time for them to head back to the drawing board and prepare for 2025. They overachieved in their first year under Jim Harbaugh, winning 11 games and reaching the postseason. Unfortunately for the Chargers, their biggest flaw was evident in the Wild Card, which was a lack of offensive playmakers.
Ladd McConkey did his thing, catching nine passes for 197 yards and one touchdown, a perfect stamp to an incredible rookie season. Outside of him, the Chargers had nobody step up to help. It's been a glaring issue all season, as the Chargers routinely failed to find production outside of their star rookie wideout.
It'll certainly be addressed this coming offseason, both in free agency and the draft. One player that has been linked to the Chargers all season has been Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, who has ties to Harbaugh. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report named the Chargers among the best fits for Loveland, who is among the draft's best tight end prospects.
"The 6'5", 245-pound Loveland is an athletic and fluid tight end who served as a primary target in Michigan's run-dominated offense over the last two seasons. The junior prospect hauled in 101 receptions for 1,231 yards and nine touchdowns during that stretch. However, he was never able to transcend the scheme because of inconsistent-to-poor quarterback play this past season."
Sobleski went on to say that, "no prospect in the class projects to be a better pure Y-tight end. He has plenty of experience working in-line while doubling as an excellent target." This should be music to the Chargers' ears, as Loveland would be a great fit in their offense.
Harbaugh coached Loveland for two years at Michigan, so he'll know how to get the best out of him.
