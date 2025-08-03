Chargers named top landing spot for Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons
It's not every day that a potential Hall of Fame talent leaves the team they were drafted by. Franchises are usually smart and lock up their superstar players before they could even think of hitting the market or requesting a trade. The Dallas Cowboys are infamously not smart.
Their star pass rusher in Micah Parsons had made it publicly clear he wanted to be paid and that negotiations had been rough up to this point. On Friday, Parsons issued a post on X, thanking the Dallas Cowboys and their fans, as he no longer has any desire to play for them. Parsons has officially asked out of Dallas.
Every team should be hitting the phones to trade for Parsons. It will take a massive haul in order to land him, as well as a hefty extension to keep him around for the next four to five seasons. Who could that one team possbily be? Look no further than the Los Angeles Chargers.
Garrett Podell of CBS Sports listed the Bolts as one of the top landing spots for Parsons' services.
"The Los Angeles Chargers made a massive leap in Year 1 of the Jim Harbaugh era in 2024, going from a 5-12 team in 2023 to 11-6 this past season and earning a playoff berth. However, they were unable to bother Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud enough in a 32-12 wild card round defeat, despite the Texans' struggles to keep Stroud upright all year long. In a division with Kansas City Chiefs three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, the Chargers could use as much pass rush help as they can get."
Podell makes a great point, as getting to the AFC's top quarterbacks should be a priority for the Chargers, especially in their own division. Podell went on to mention Khalil Mack, the Chargers' veteran pass rusher that was super productive but noted that, "the Chargers will need a new anchor on their defensive line. Parsons, who is eight years younger, could certainly be that for Los Angeles for years to come."
If the Chargers acquire Parsons, they'd be a force to be wreckoned with in the AFC for years to come.
