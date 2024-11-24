Chargers' top name mentioned as next possible NFL GM
The Los Angeles Chargers are moving along faster than expected. The team is currently sitting at 7-3 with a very solid shot at a postseason berth. The team has a top-10 defense and an offense that is on the rise, week after week. Things seem to be moving swimmingly in Los Angeles.
However, the sports world can be a cruel place sometimes. If you have followed any sport long enough, you'll notice that when a franchise becomes good, the other franchises that are struggling, attempt to poach talent. It appears the Chargers could already be in that situation of being poached.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN was asked about who could be in the running for the New York Jets general manager position.
"Winners are an easy place to start," Fowler wrote. "Several executives play a pivotal role in the roster building and culture of contenders, including Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby, Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, Vikings senior vice president of player personnel Ryan Grigson, Texans executive vice president of player personnel James Liipfert, Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew, Steelers assistant general manager Andy Weidl and Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander -- a former lieutenant of Douglas' in New York."
Hiring a so-called 'former lieutenant' of the GM you just fired wouldn't make a lot of sense if you're the Jets. However, Alexander's name being on this list means other future openings could take the Chargers assistant general manager in a different direction.
