Chargers still mentioned among top NFL defenses after Micah Parsons trade
The Los Angeles Chargers had one of the best defenses in the NFL a year ago. Heading into 2025, expect more of the same, as the Bolts are returning most of their starters. The biggest loss is pass rusher Joey Bosa being let go, but the Chargers were able to retain Khalil Mack on a one-year deal.
Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will also return for his second season. Last year's rookie cornerbacks in Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still are set to start as sophomores. The one main newcomer is Donte Jackson, who will be the Bolts' CB1 in 2025.
The Chargers' defensive unit is among the best in the league, but where exactly do they rank? Following the Micah Parsons trade, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report ranked the NFL's best defenses. The Chargers were listed in the 'honorable mention' section.
"In 2024, the Chargers allowed the fewest points and had the seventh-ranked pass defense. However, they struggled against the run, surrendering 4.7 yards per carry—ranked 27th in the league. Newcomer Da'Shawn Hand can help Los Angeles stuff the run after he logged five tackles for loss last season. Donte Jackson, who recorded a career-high five interceptions in the previous campaign, and Tarheeb Still are an underrated cornerback duo. If Khalil Mack stays healthy and Tuli Tuipulotu takes another significant leap in his third year, the Chargers unit should be top 10 in key defensive categories."
While they weren't part of the top five, it's good to see the Chargers amongst the best 10 units in the NFL.
