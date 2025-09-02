Chargers announce travel plans for Week 1 vs. Chiefs in Brazil
When the Los Angeles Chargers travel to Brazil this week to kick off the 2025 season, Patrick Mahomes will be a problem. But so will logistics.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh announced Monday that the team will fly to Sao Paulo Tuesday at 5 in preparation for Friday night's game against the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs. That means the team will have two full days to acclimate to the new setting before the important Week 1 opener.
Because it's only the NFL's second game ever in Brazil, there really is no tried-and-true blueprint for successful logistics. The winner of last year's innagural game - the Philadelphia Eagles - took a different route.
The Eagles left for their Week 1 game in 2024 on Wednesday morning, flying for 10 hours to reach the world's fourth-largest city. Philly beat the Packers, 34-29, to launch their season that ended with a win in Super Bowl LIX.
The difference with the Chargers' challenge is that there is a four-hour time difference. Kickoff Friday night is 9 p.m. in Brazil, which will be 5 p.m. in LA. The Chargers will be the "host" team for the game, which will be streamed for free on YouTube.
If the Chargers hope to stop the Chiefs' nine-year run as AFC West champs, winning this game would go a long way.
The game will be played at Arena Corinthians, which is in São Paulo and opened in May of 2014. The stadium features a hybrid playing surface called GrassMaster, which is a product that combines perennial Ryegrass with artificial fibers.
