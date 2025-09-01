Chargers injury updates on Quentin Johnston, Najee Harris ahead of Week 1
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh hit the podium ahead of the Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil and threw out some major injury updates.
On the subject of running back Najee Harris, Harbaugh revealed that the veteran is within range of possibly playing against the Chiefs now that he’s cleared for contact and back practicing.
Quentin Johnston, meanwhile, has been fully cleared from concussion protocol and is also in a good spot ahead of the game.
Johnston was on the wrong end of a nasty hit in the preseason that caused the NFL to fine the defender. He’s in the mix with Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen for a starter’s share of the snaps on Friday, though rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith still have upside.
As for Harris, it’s a mild surprise he could even be available after his limited showings in training camp in the wake of an eye injury suffered during a fireworks accident. As such, one would think he’s behind first-rounder Omarion Hampton in the rotation for now.
We’ll see more official injury updates soon when injury reports start coming out early this week, but two of the bigger question marks for the Chargers continue to get answers.
