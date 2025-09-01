Charger Report

Chargers injury updates on Quentin Johnston, Najee Harris ahead of Week 1

Chris Roling

Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh hit the podium ahead of the Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil and threw out some major injury updates. 

On the subject of running back Najee Harris, Harbaugh revealed that the veteran is within range of possibly playing against the Chiefs now that he’s cleared for contact and back practicing. 

Quentin Johnston, meanwhile, has been fully cleared from concussion protocol and is also in a good spot ahead of the game. 

RELATED: Chargers release 1st depth chart, still do funny Omarion Hampton, Najee Harris thing

Johnston was on the wrong end of a nasty hit in the preseason that caused the NFL to fine the defender. He’s in the mix with Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen for a starter’s share of the snaps on Friday, though rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith still have upside. 

As for Harris, it’s a mild surprise he could even be available after his limited showings in training camp in the wake of an eye injury suffered during a fireworks accident. As such, one would think he’s behind first-rounder Omarion Hampton in the rotation for now. 

RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers depth chart for Week 1 hints at major plans for new addition

We’ll see more official injury updates soon when injury reports start coming out early this week, but two of the bigger question marks for the Chargers continue to get answers.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers' Joe Alt ready to step up big after Rashawn Slater's injury

Chargers' legend Antonio Gates snubbed from NFL All-Quarter Century Team

Chargers bring back fan favorite undrafted free agent in latest roster moves

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News