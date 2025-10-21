Omarion Hampton injury means Chargers remain top trade landing spot for big name
It’s not unreasonable to think a sense of urgency is settling in around the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
Jim Harbaugh’s team has lost three of its last four and first-round rookie running back Omarion Hampton remains on injured reserve. The most recent updates on Hampton’s injury suggest he’ll miss more than the minimum of four games before returning.
That makes the Chargers the frontrunner for an NFL trade deadline hot name Breece Hall of the New York Jets.
The idea that continues to gain momentum just got backing from Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, who tabbed the Chargers as the only probably suitor for Hall: “Hall's dual-threat ability would mesh well with Greg Roman's offense, and he'd give L.A.'s offense a significant boost.”
Perhaps the Chargers backed off any trade ideas for running back help after Kimani Vidal’s 18 carries for 124 yards and three catches and a score during the win over Miami in Week 6.
But Vidal followed that up with just 20 yards on nine carries in the Week 7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
The Chargers signed veteran Najee Harris to be the workhorse, yet he’s on injured reserve and won’t return due to an Achilles injury. Hampton started to morph into that workhorse before his ankle injury.
Hall, still just 24 years old, is on the final year of his deal and averages 4.6 yards per carry over the course of his career with 14 touchdowns. He’s also caught 171 passes with eight more scores as a receiver, making him a no-brainer of a fit in Justin Herbert’s offense.
The Chargers have already shown a willingness to spend on the trade block when they acquired Odafe Oweh from Baltimore. Hall might cost more, but the upshot is landing an in-his-prime running back who can be the spell with Hampton for years to come, never mind sending a jolt into the offense of a fading team right now.
