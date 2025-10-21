Omarion Hampton injury forces another Chargers signing…just not the move fans want
The Los Angeles Chargers need help at running back with Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton sitting on injured reserve.
While the Chargers seem like an obvious trade fit for Breece Hall of the New York Jets (and plenty of other NFL trade deadline targets), the front office seems hesitant to make a big splash.
Instead, the Chargers announced a roster move on Tuesday ahead of the Week 8 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.
Chargers sign Trayveon Williams
The Chargers signed running back Trayveon Williams to the practice squad, a quiet move tucked into a list of roster moves announced Tuesday.
Williams is a veteran depth option who recently spent a big chunk of time with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Hampton, the first-round pick this year, is on injured reserve and expected to miss more than the minimum of four games. Harris out out for the year.
After Kimani Vidal only managed nine carries for 20 yards in last week’s loss to the Colts, it became apparent that the Chargers needed to do something at the running back spot. A trade to acquire someone like Hall, possibly getting Hampton a nice running mate in the backfield, would’ve made a lot of sense.
For now, at least, the Chargers remain content to stick with small practice squad moves.
The Chargers also signed long snapper Rick Lovato to the active roster and shifted defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia to injured reserve in the roster moves.
