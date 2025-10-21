Kimani Vidal vs Hassan Haskins fantasy football outlook has a new wrinkle for Week 8
The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off of a 38-24 loss at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts. They have a quick turnaround this week, as they'll host the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.
The Chargers played from behind the entire game against the Colts, so they didn't really get a chance to establish a run game. Kimani Vidal, who rushed for a ridiculous 124 yards the week prior in Miami, only received nine carries this past Sunday for just 20 yards.
Hassan Haskins carried the ball once for three yards. Haskins injured his hamstring against the Colts and was listed as a DNP on Monday, leaving his status for Thursday night in doubt.
RELATED: Breece Hall and the Chargers' top 5 trade options as the deadline approaches
Kimani Vidal vs Hassan Haskins fantasy football outlook
Fantasy football managers may want to add Vidal to their rosters if they haven't already. He had already taken the starting role after Omarion Hampton went down. Vidal's role could increase even more now that Haskins is dealing with an injury.
It won't be easy for the Chargers, as the Vikings are coming off of a game where they held Saquon Barkley to just 44 rushing yards. However, the week prior they allowed 110 rushing yards to Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins.
RELATED: Colts players take shots at Chargers after ugly Week 7 beatdown
It'd be wise to pick up Vidal now if available, as he'll be the main back regardless. If Haskins cannot go, expect Nyheim Hines to receive a few carries, but nothing significant to take away from Vidal's workload.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers’ worst nightmare about major free-agent signing is coming true
Reeling Chargers surprisingly favored over Vikings due to J.J. McCarthy injury news
Chargers benching key starter needed to happen a week ago and it’s crushing them
Jesse Minter exposed tops Chargers lessons from brutal blowout by Colts