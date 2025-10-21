Chargers urged to trade for former Jets second-round RB
The Los Angeles Chargers have been bitten by the injury bug big-time so far in 2025. Mostly on the offensive side of the ball, the Bolts have dealt with key players missing time. Perhaps their biggest blow outside of the offensive line situation has been to the running back room.
Veteran Najee Harris dealt with an off-field injury that caused him to miss training camp. Upon returning, Harris would then tear his Achilles just three games into the year. Rookie Omarion Hampton emerged as the team's primary back, but then he suffered an ankle sprain that landed him on IR.
It's about to be two weeks since Hampton was placed on injured reserve, with Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins taking over carries. Vidal had a 124-yard rushing performance in Week 6, but came back down to Earth with 20 yards on nine carries this past Sunday. Haskins is now doubtful for Week 8 with a hamstring injury.
RELATED: Breece Hall and the Chargers' top 5 trade options as the deadline approaches
Chargers trade deadline deal proposal adds Jets RB
As the NFL trade deadline looms, the Bolts could be a team to make a move for their depleted running back room. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports floated the idea of the Chargers acquiring Breece Hall from the New York Jets.
"Los Angeles just got a breakout performance from second-year reserve Kimani Vidal at running back, and rookie Omarion Hampton figures to retain a sizable role once he's back from injury. Still, the Chargers are committed to winning now under Jim Harbaugh. Why wouldn't Harbs consider bolstering the backfield for the stretch run after previously hoping Najee Harris would deepen the bench? Hall is just looking to prove his value ahead of 2026 free agency, and he's not likely to restore it taking carries for the offensively listless New York Jets."
RELATED: Colts players take shots at Chargers after ugly Week 7 beatdown
The Jets are still the only winless team in the league, so they will most definitely be sellers at the deadline. Hall, 24, currently has 448 yards on 99 carries for the lowly Jets offense. He doesn't have a 1,000-yard season under his belt, as his closest campaign was 994 in 2023.
Hall is in the last year of his rookie deal, so the Chargers would take on whatever the remaining of the $3.4 million he's set to make in 2025. With Harris also set to be a free agent after the year, this could be a fresh start for Hall to make a case to stick around for the future as well.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers’ worst nightmare about major free-agent signing is coming true
Reeling Chargers surprisingly favored over Vikings due to J.J. McCarthy injury news
Chargers benching key starter needed to happen a week ago and it’s crushing them
Jesse Minter exposed tops Chargers lessons from brutal blowout by Colts