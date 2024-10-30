Chargers' top remaining WR trade targets after Diontae Johnson deal
Despite the obvious need, the Los Angeles Chargers have sat out of the wideout sweepstakes near the NFL trade deadline so far.
While the Chargers simply wait for DJ Chark to actually make his debut and the passing game gets dragged along by a rookie Ladd McConkey, names like Diontae Johnson, Amari Cooper, DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams have been traded and another possible target like Christian Kirk got hurt.
So who’s left? The options aren’t nearly as appealing now, but these wideouts make sense for the Chargers before the deadline.
Mike Williams
The former Chargers first-round pick is the most obvious candidate remaining, though his usage has been erratic even after the Jets traded for Adams. He’d be cheap to acquire and has the rare advantage of already knowing the team and Justin Herbert.
Cooper Kupp
Kupp is back and it sounds like the Rams have backed off the idea of trading him. Previously, it had sounded like the Rams might eat some of his costly salary to make a deal happen. This would probably be too expensive and he’s getting up there in age, but the option remains.
Rashod Bateman
Perhaps Bateman can be had now that the Ravens traded for Johnson. He’s a former first-round pick who never met expectations, but his contract is cheap and a change of scenery could help. He’d be interesting with Herbert and McConkey.
Treylon Burks
A first-round pick in 2022, Burks is another rehab project who might not be all that expensive. The Titans have a new regime in town and he’s been targeted just eight times over five appearances. There’s a cheap rookie contract there to go with the end-of-roster upside.
Courtland Sutton
Sutton has just 377 yards this season, yet that paces the team and he’s a key aspect of the Broncos developing Bo Nix. And yet…he’s a staple of trade speculation again, just one season removed from scoring 10 touchdowns. He’d be costly to acquire and is almost 30 years old, though.
Darius Slayton
The Giants are 2-6, and there’s an out built into Slayton’s contract after this season (he’s affordable in 2025, though). While he’s not a major statsheet stuffer, Slayton just feels like a guy who would produce in a much bigger way with Herbert slinging him the rock. He’d be cheap to acquire as a potential half-season rental.
