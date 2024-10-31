NFL insider says Chargers are trade deadline's most interesting team
We’ve consistently tabbed the Los Angeles Chargers as one of the most interesting teams at the upcoming NFL trade deadline.
And why not? Year 1 of the Jim Harbaugh experience has positioned the team as a playoff contender despite this being a rebuild.
It’s similar logic used by ESPN’s Dan Graziano when asked which team is the most interesting at the deadline: “I was thinking about a team in the AFC West, as well. The Chargers are 4-3 in Jim Harbaugh's first season, and they could be tempted to add a player or two to take a shot at a playoff run with a strong defense and an elite quarterback. Would they want Mike Williams back?”
As we’ve noted, the Chargers are a rebuilding-contender hybrid. They’re in the running in the AFC, yet also have an estimated $77 million in free cap space next offseason with room to make more. Justin Herbert, franchise offensive tackles and a few other key pieces are long-term building blocks that aren’t going anywhere.
And new general manager Joe Hortiz has been both aggressive and successful already, like acquiring breakout players like Elijah Molden and finding gems that fit perfectly in the system such as Poona Ford.
With obvious holes on the interior of the offensive line, wideout and tight end, the Chargers just feel like one of those teams that will make the most of the trade deadline, should the right deal present itself.
