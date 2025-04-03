Chargers trade idea sends perfect No. 2 receiver to Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Chargers are still in the market for offensive playmakers. They didn't exactly make any "splash" moves in free agency, bringing in Najee Harris and reuniting with veteran wideout Mike Williams. It's still not enough, as the Chargers seriously need to add more players that can produce next to Ladd McConkey.
With the draft coming up and the Chargers owning the No. 22 pick, they could certainly add a young weapon with that selection.
Speaking of the draft, the Bolts have ten picks in next month's draft, meaning they also have room to make trades if they so please.
One idea floated by Travis Wakeman of Sporting News has the Chargers parting with their 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for Indianapolis Colts receiver Alec Pierce.
"The Colts may be looking for more in return for Pierce, but this is a fair offer. The Chargers have 10 picks in this draft so there is an opportunity for them to make a move like this and still have the ability to add plenty of talent in the draft. The team needs more options at the position and Pierce still has plenty of upside and will be only 25 years old in May. In three seasons with the Colts, he has caught 110 passes for 1,931 yards and 11 touchdowns, but there is one area where he continually excels... catching the deep ball."
Pierce is apart of a crowded Colts receiver room that includes Michael Pittman Jr, Adonai Mitchell and Josh Downs. The Chargers adding Pierce would be the perfect explosive threat for the Chargers' offense.
