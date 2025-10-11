Chargers named possible trade suitor for 4th-round RB stuck in puzzling situation
The Los Angeles Chargers need to be exploring their options at the running back position in the wake of injuries to Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton.
Harris was lost for the season with a torn Achilles' tendon and the rookie is now on injured reserve thanks to an ankle issue suffered in the Week 5 loss to the Washington Commanders.
The Chargers are now left with special teamer Hassan Haskins and second-year back Kimani Vidal, who started the season on the practice squad, as their top-two options.
For a team with legitimate hopes of winning the AFC West in 2025, that simply isn't good enough until Hampton gets back. Los Angeles needs to add more help.
RELATED: Chargers trade proposal would rip off Browns, net Justin Herbert a big weapon
Knowing that, NFL Spin Zone's Sayre Bedinger named the Chargers as a possible landing spot for Miami Dolphins sophomore running back, Jaylen Wright.
Here's Bedinger's thoughts on Wright possibly being available:
At this stage, it feels like the writing is on the wall for Jaylen Wright with the Dolphins. After being a healthy scratch for the fifth straight week to start the season, the 2024 fourth-round pick out of Tennessee is likely gone. But where will he go?
Plenty of teams have already started struggling with bad running back injuries and plenty of teams are having their depth tested. The Dolphins shouldn't have a problem recouping a pick for Wright, who has clearly fallen out of the rotation and out of favor.
Possible landing spots: Chiefs, Cardinals, Chargers
RELATED: Tuli Tuipulotu vs. Tua Tagovailoa, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Dolphins
When the Dolphins parted ways with Raheem Mostert during the offseason, it was assumed that Wright, a 2024 fourth-round pick, would be featured alongside De'Von Achane.
However, that has not come to fruition and instead the Dolphins are utilizing 2025 sixth-round pick Ollie Gordon to spell Achane. As a result, Wright has not received a single touch in five games.
It's time for the Dolphins to free Wright by putting him on the field or trading him. The Chargers would likely be happy to take a flyer on Wright, who could prove to be a long-term running mate for Hampton given the fact he has two years left on his rookie contract after 2025.
While we haven't seen much of Wright in the NFL, we do know from his college days that he has big-play ability with his 4.38 speed.
He also flashed some pass-catching prowess in his final collegiate season, so he can contribute in that area, also.
Because we don't have much tape on him in the NFL, Los Angeles will be betting on upside if it trades for the Tennessee product, but taking a chance on Wright would be better than standing pat with what the team has now.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers could ignore Saints’ Alvin Kamara if Dolphins RB is available via trade
Justin Herbert's OL somehow gets worse after Chargers final injury report for Week 6
Chargers have a 'stud' and 'dud' among NFL free-agent signings ahead of Dolphins game
Odafe Oweh already changed 'crazy' Chargers jersey number already after trade