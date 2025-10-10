Charger Report

Chargers' Jim Harbaugh makes crazy Odafe Oweh comparison

Los Angeles Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh says newly acquired pass-rusher Odafe Oweh reminds him of none other than future Hall of Famer Khalil Mack.

Richie Whitt

Los Angeles Chargers' star pass-rusher Khalil Mack is eligible to be activated off injured reserve next week. Until then, the Chargers are counting on quarterback pressure from ... Khalil Mack?

The Bolts this week engineered a trade with the Baltimore Ravens' to acquire veteran edge-rusher Odafe Oweh. Looking to bolster a rush depleted by the off-season departure of Joey Bosa and Mack's dislocated elbow suffered Sept. 15, they sent a 2026 fifth-round pick and safety Alohi Gilman to the Ravens in exchange for Oweh and a future seventh-round selection.

Oweh, a first-round pick in 2021, didn't record a sack over five games in Baltimore yet this season, but has 23 in his career including 10 last season. Replacing Mack, of course, will next to impossible, given that he is a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, four-time Pro Bowler and has 108.5 sacks over his 12-year career.

Nonetheless, Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh said he sees similarities between the two and can't wait to pair together on the same defensive front once Mack returns.

“He’s a lot like Khalil Mack," Harbaugh said this week about Oweh. "Direct rusher, but has speed, has depth, has ability to set the edge. Been a very good, productive young player in his prime.”

Oweh should be in the field Sunday when the Chargers try to put pressure on Tua Tagovailoa and break a two-game losing streak against the Miami Dolphins.

