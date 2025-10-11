Charger Report

Quentin Johnston injury update: Latest reports on Chargers WR ahead of Week 6

Chris Roling

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston was a sudden addition to the Week 6 injury report before his team takes on the Miami Dolphins. 

Johnston has fully shed the bust label this year while enjoying No. 1 status in Justin Herbert’s offense, at least in part because the threat of Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen has kept defenses honest. 

But with Herbert’s offensive line fully collapsing, the Chargers couldn’t afford to potentially miss Johnston at wideout, too. 

Here’s a look at live-updating Johnston injury buzz. 

Quentin Johnston injury update

How much time could Quentin Johnston miss?

The questionable tag technically implies Johnston has a 50 percent chance to play. But hamstring issues are tricky. He doesn’t have an extensive injury history, but the fact he surfaced as a big name on the injury report so late in the week probably isn’t a good sign. 

Chargers depth chart outlook after Quentin Johnston injury

  • Ladd McConkey 
  • Keenan Allen
  • Tre Harris
  • KeAndre Lambert-Smith
  • Derius Davis

If Johnston can’t go, second-rounder Tre Harris could be in line for a nice snap count. Davis is mostly special teams and already declared out. The Chargers brought back Jalen Reagor to the practice squad, likely specifically because Davis is out. They also have JaQuae Jackson and Luke Grimm on the practice squad. 

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston
Published
