Chargers injuries force team’s hand with roster moves before Week 6 vs. Dolphins

The Los Angeles Chargers needed to make a few desperation roster moves due to injury before kickoff against the Miami Dolphins. 

There, the Chargers announced moving defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand to injured reserve, which cleared room for offensive lineman Bobby Hart to join the 53-man roster. 

The Chargers also elevated running back Nyheim Hines and tackle David Sharpe to the active roster from the practice squad for the game. As standard elevations, they’ll revert to the practice squad after the game. 

It’s a disaster scenario for the Chargers, with the final injury report revealing that offensive tackles Trey Pipkins and Joe Alt won’t be able to play. Fellow lineman Jamaree Salyer was listed as questionable. 

Alt doens’t need explained at this point, but Pipkins was the original swing tackle backup who got promoted to starter at right tackle after Rashawn Slater went down for the season. 

The Chargers could very well start the newly signed Hart against the Dolphins. Austin Deculus struggled at left tackle last week and now Salyer isn’t a likely option on either side. Things are so dire that the Chargers have spitballed the idea of moving guard Mekhi Becton out to tackle for a game. 

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Da'Shawn Hand
Published
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

