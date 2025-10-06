Chargers have clear possible trade partner for RB upgrade amid Omarion Hampton injury
The Los Angeles Chargers have a big problem at the running back position going into Week 6, as the status of rookie Omarion Hampton is up in the air.
The rookie running back suffered a sprained ankle injury in the Week 5 loss to the Washington Commanders and was spotted with a walking boot on after the contest.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hampton is might miss some time with the injury, which leaves Los Angeles with guys like Hassan Haskins, Kimani Vidal and Amar Johnson, a trio that simply isn't going to cut it.
Luckily, there might be the potential for the Chargers to acquire a big upgrade in a trade with the 1-4 New Orleans Saints, who are reportedly viewed as a team that could sell off some assets, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.
For the Chargers' purposes, they should immediately put in a call to New Orleans for veteran running back Alvin Kamara, who just turned 30 and doesn't figure to be in the team's long-term plans.
The Saints have given third-year back Kendre Miller a bit more work than expected this season, which has cut into Kamara's touches. That might be a sign the Saints are willing to move Kamara if an offer is thrown their way.
Kamara would be an instant upgrade over the healthy backs the Saints have now and would be a great complement to Hampton upon his return given his elite abilities as a pass-catcher.
Kamara would offer a multi-year solution, also, as he's got one more year left on his contract after this season, which would soften the blow of giving up draft capital for him.
In terms of what it could cost to acquire Kamara, we would guess it won't take more than a third-round pick at this late stage in his career.
At that price, it would be worth it for the Chargers to take a swing on the veteran running back to upgrade their unit for the rest of the season.
