Chargers sneakily activate another contributor amid playoff hunt

Coming off a bye week, the Chargers are getting healthier in the realm of short-term injuries. They have just activated their star rookie, and have now activated another contributor in quiet fashion.

The news of Omarion Hampton returning for the Chargers is going to make an obvious headline,acting as a main source of news for the time being, but in the same breath, the Chargers whispered that a contributing interior defensive lineman is coming back from an elbow injury.

Chargers activate injured player for return

On Nov 25, 2025, the Chargers announced that Otito Ogbonnia will return from injured reserve, opening up his 21-day practice "ramp up" window.

This is a good boost for a struggling Chargers defense, as Ogbonnia, who was once touted as a breakout candidate during the offseason, has been a solid rotational defender to give rest for guys who are playing the majority of the interior defensive line snaps. Those athletes being: Teair Tart, Da'Shawn Hand and Jamaree Caldwell.

On the season Ogbonnia has 66 defensive snaps, two pressures, two hurries, one tackle and a run stop.

Otito Ogbonnia creating a pileup by stonewalling Suamataia and not letting Creed Humphrey take him over pic.twitter.com/YHB0m7fIqG — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) September 6, 2025

Going into this final stretch of the season with all playoff implications on the line, getting another boost from a former breakout candidate is a good way to start a case to be a competitor in a strong conference.

